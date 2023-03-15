Mark Splonskowski resignation update

Former Commissioner Mark Splonskowski
Former Commissioner Mark Splonskowski(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Mar. 15, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Commissioner Mark Splonskowski announced last week at the Burleigh County Commission meeting his intentions to resign from his role on the Bismarck City Commission.

At Tuesday night’s meeting, the Commission moved to accept Splonskowski’s resignation. Members of the Commission thanked him for his dedication and work. Splonskowski had this to say about his time on the Commission.

“It’s definitely been a pleasure to serve on the commission. It’s been a very good education and a great experience,” said Mark Splonskowski, City Commissioner.

With the resignation now being official, the Commission will take applications to replace Splonskowski. They have two weeks to appoint a new Commissioner.

