Mandan woman pleads guilty to simple assault for bus driver attack

Christi Brand, 53.
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge ordered a Mandan woman to serve probation after she pleaded guilty Wednesday to simple assault for attacking a school bus driver.

The bus driver told police, Christi Brand, 53, accused the driver of cutting her off, she got out of her car, got on the bus and hit the driver in the head during a road rage incident in December.

Court documents state Brand told police the bus followed her too closely and she said she fought with the driver over her phone as she tried to record her.

Brand must also pay roughly $650 in restitution.

