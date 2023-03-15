“I wasn’t born yet”: How the DLB Lakers’ trip to the ‘B’ is similar to their last

DES LACS, N.D. (KMOT) - A lot has changed in Des Lacs since 1998.

“I wasn’t born yet,” said Paxton Ystaas, a junior at Des Lacs-Burlington.

Except for one thing.

“I don’t know if the boys realize what they did for a lot of people,” said Superintendent Christopher Bachmeier.

The Lakers trophy case seems to skip a few years--1998 was the last time the Lakers went to the ‘B.’

“These pictures remind me how young we were. That’s changed. I’m not 18 (years old) anymore,” said Bachmeier.

Guided by the Burckhart brothers, and Bachmeier at point guard.

“You think it lasts forever but it changes. I can see on the boys going through a great time,” said Bachmeier.

Along with the dads of current players Drew Roedocker and Jake Schaefer.

“That’s my dad.. he’s got shorter hair than that now,” said Jake.

In ‘98 the Lakers lost to Mohall in the regular season and at districts.

In the region championship, Mohall led DLB in the fourth quarter, when Jason Burckhart hit a game-tying three to send the game to overtime.

In 2023, the Lakers lost to Bishop Ryan in the regular season and at districts.

In the region championship, Ryan led DLB in the fourth quarter, when Jake Schaefer hit a game-tying three to send the game to overtime.

A full 25 years later.

“We used to look up to those guys when we were younger. Now we go to Burlington and see all those kids looking up to us. It’s like a circle of life,” said Paxton.

Full circle.

Some things never change.

This year will also mark the Lakers’ final trip to the ‘B.’ They move up to the new Class A starting next basketball season.

DLB plays Thompson at 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Bismarck Event Center.

The school is hosting a send-off ceremony starting at the elementary school in Burlington, Thursday at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.