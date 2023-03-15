Darik Dissette named Gatorade 2023 North Dakota Boys Basketball Player of the Year

CHICAGO - Minot High senior Darik Dissette’s trophy case is getting crowded.

Darik joined an elite group Wednesday morning: he is the third Magician boys basketball player to be named a Gatorade Player of the Year.

Magi legends Kenny Younger (1996) and Ross Manson (1989) are the only other two boys basketball players in school history to receive the honor.

The North Dakota High School Coaches Association voted Darik the 2023 Boys Basketball Senior Athlete of the Year.

Darik averaged 27.5 points per game in his senior year and broke the school records for career points and points in a single game.

Darik will attend North Dakota State University next year on a men’s basketball scholarship.

For more information, visit the Gatorade Player of the Year release.

