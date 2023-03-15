City Commission provides update on flood control

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Flooding continues to be an issue for residents in South Bismarck.

On Tuesday, the Bismarck City Commission was provided an update on flood control for specific areas where flooding is prone in the City. The engineering department applied for Federal grants that would help them mitigate flood risk.

“The FEMA building resilient infrastructure and communities (BRIC) grant. Also, a FEMA flood mitigation assistance grant. We applied for both of those opportunities in the first quarter of 2023,” said Gabe Schell, City Engineer.

The funding could be used to make improvements to the South Washington gate structure. The maximum amount that the city could receive from these grants is $50 million.

