City Commission discuses liquor license for new business

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new restaurant has been approved for a liquor license in the city.

The Jousting Lemur will occupy the commercial space formerly known as Terra Nomad on Main Street. Commissioner Greg Zenker said he had many citizens express concerns about the new owners Emily and Ryan Eckroth. However, the Bismarck Chief of Police says he sees no problem with the decision.

“I approved through the process. We looked at it, we approved everything and I am comfortable with it I guess,” said Dave Draovitch, Chief of Police, Bismarck Police Department.

No liquor license has ever been denied or revoked in the city of Bismarck said City Attorney Jannelle Combs.

