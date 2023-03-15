Century High School band director honored with ‘Teacher Spotlight’ award

Century High School band director Chris Dasovick with the award
Century High School band director Chris Dasovick with the award(KFYR)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Teaching can be a thankless job. But since January, the folks at Active Life Chiropractic have been working to recognize local teachers who go above and beyond with a “Teacher Spotlight” award.

This week, they surprised Century High School band director Chris Dasovick with the award.

Dasovick received 26 nominations for the award. All those nominations come from students, which is what organizers say makes the award a little extra special.

“The best part about this program is the students are filling it out. It’s not the parents, they might help a grade school kid, but it’s the students that are actually nominating their teachers,” said Doug Ness of Active Life Chiropractic.

Ness says they’ve already received more than 600 nominations for the Teacher Spotlight.

Teacher nominations are limited to just Bismarck Public Schools this year, but next school year they hope to expand to other school districts.

If you’d like to nominate a teacher, click here, scroll to the bottom and click on “Teacher Spotlight.”

