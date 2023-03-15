Bismarck Public Schools expanding CTE programs and relocating administration

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Public Schools is making a couple of changes for the upcoming school year to expand Career and Technical Education programs. The administration offices that are currently in the Hughs Education Center will be moving to a new location and CTE classes will be transferred to Hughes. They hope to operate out of their new space by July 1st.

The first program to move is health sciences, their current classrooms are located on the Bismarck State College campus. Students 9-12 will start next year. Then they will start adding other career-building class opportunities.

“The excitements there. The needs there. We just have to create more space,I think the other thing we want to do what we can for workforce development. So anything we can do to create future plumbers, future HVAC future workforce is really the intent of current technical education,” said Darin Scherr, business and operations manager.

In the future shifting of administration and CTE facilities will also alleviate the need for a new middle school because they will be exposed to career opportunities in the Hughes building. Funding has been delayed so BPS is still working with donors and the state. They also want to build a new building out by Silver ranch to expand CTE in a new building.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.