Bismarck man sentenced to three years after man injured in shooting

Joe Laster Sims, 44
Joe Laster Sims, 44(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 15, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to three years in prison for charges related to a January shooting that left one man injured.

Prosecutors say Joe Laster Sims, 44, shot his estranged wife’s former boyfriend in the hand and leg. The man was treated and released from the hospital.

Laster Sims pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. The state dropped two other charges in the plea agreement.

Judge David Reich sentenced Laster Sims to 10 years, with all but three suspended.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Seibel, 46
Arrest warrant issued for former ND official
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Death penalty no longer on the table for convicted killer of ND college student
Donald Cooper Jr Verdict Graphic
“Not Guilty:” Donald Cooper, Jr. acquitted on all four charges
Dawson Rouse
Bismarck man enters plea agreement for raping minors
Warden resigns
ND State Penitentiary Warden resigns

Latest News

Minot High senior Darik Dissette's trophy case is getting crowded. Darik joined an elite group...
Darik Dissette named Gatorade 2023 North Dakota Boys Basketball Player of the Year
KFYR - First News At Noon - Weather 3/15/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 3/15/2023
Williston Police Chief Dave Peterson
Williston Police Department’s annual report: Calls down, uptick in drugs and domestic violence
Montana tax relief package
Montana tax relief package