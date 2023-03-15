Bismarck man sentenced to three years after man injured in shooting

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge sentenced a Bismarck man to three years in prison for charges related to a January shooting that left one man injured.

Prosecutors say Joe Laster Sims, 44, shot his estranged wife’s former boyfriend in the hand and leg. The man was treated and released from the hospital.

Laster Sims pleaded guilty to aggravated assault. The state dropped two other charges in the plea agreement.

Judge David Reich sentenced Laster Sims to 10 years, with all but three suspended.

