Impact of recent moisture on soil

Grain bins
Grain bins(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Near record amounts of snow have fallen in some parts of the state and for the rest of North Dakota the winter of 2023 has been active with many storms and blizzards.

Des Lacs Farmer, Amanda Kopp said the moisture has been good for topsoil but the ground is still frozen.

She said much of the snow that is piled up in drifts could melt and run off.

“Last spring, when we had the big blizzard of three plus feet of snow, we’ve been pretty nice before we got that, so the ground was in a lot of places thawed out,” said Kopp.

Kopp said plenty of rain at the right time during spring would make more of a difference in the growing season.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Seibel, 46
Arrest warrant issued for former ND official
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
(Source: MGN)
UPDATE: I-94 reopens after blizzard
ND fossils Almont collection
Thousands of North Dakota fossils return home
Bismarck Public Works plans for when the snow begins to melt

Latest News

Cow
Taking care of animals amid calving season
Arson arrest
Arrest made in Adams County arson
Powers Lake-Burke Central
The Return of the Ranchers: Powers Lake going back to the ‘B’
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame.
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame