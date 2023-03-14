Impact of recent moisture on soil

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Near record amounts of snow have fallen in some parts of the state and for the rest of North Dakota the winter of 2023 has been active with many storms and blizzards.

Des Lacs Farmer, Amanda Kopp said the moisture has been good for topsoil but the ground is still frozen.

She said much of the snow that is piled up in drifts could melt and run off.

“Last spring, when we had the big blizzard of three plus feet of snow, we’ve been pretty nice before we got that, so the ground was in a lot of places thawed out,” said Kopp.

Kopp said plenty of rain at the right time during spring would make more of a difference in the growing season.

