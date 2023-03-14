Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame

Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame.
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame.(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 8:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - To honor men and women who have made recognizable contributions to North Dakota farming and ranching, the North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame honors those who have dedicated their lives to improving agriculture.

On March 8 Jerry Doan of Mckenzie and Nancy Jo Bateman of New Salem were inducted into the hall of fame.

“It’s always fun to be involved in telling a positive story about agriculture. That’s what drives me, I guess,” said Jerry Doan, ND Ag Hall of Fame inductee.

Nancy Jo Bateman has become a legend for promoting beef over the years.

“Today, we don’t even hear about that because of what changes have been made to our product. To the way we promote it to the education that we’ve been able to get out to consumers to nutrition professionals,” said Bateman, ND Ag Hall of Fame inductee.

Both Bateman and Doan worked on the North Dakota Beef Commission together.

“Inducted into the Ag Hall of Fame together was a testament to throwing out there that animal agriculture is alive and well,” said Doan.

Nancy worked for the North Dakota Beef Commission for more than 38 years, has produced shows about beef, educated the youth and grew up with a background in agriculture. Her love for livestock started early on as a 4her.

“Extremely rewarding seeing all of the changes in the new products that have come to market. We didn’t even have a flat iron steak or a tri-tip back then and now they’re top markets for our product,” said Bateman.

Jerry Doan has also dedicated his life to his family’s generational ranch Black Leg Ranch and teaching people about agriculture.

“And you went this works and you’re only as good as the people that you’ve worked with and the people that have helped you along the way,” said Doan.

Both are dedicated to serving North Dakota’s agriculture industry even after their retirements.

Both received their awards at the 86th annual North Dakota Winter Show in Valley City.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Seibel, 46
Arrest warrant issued for former ND official
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
(Source: MGN)
UPDATE: I-94 reopens after blizzard
ND fossils Almont collection
Thousands of North Dakota fossils return home
Bismarck Public Works plans for when the snow begins to melt

Latest News

3/13/23 KMOT First News at 6
3/13/23 KMOT First News at Six Weather
Kersey Gowin was the only ND BCI agent to pay the ultimate sacrifice as he worked to protect...
BCI KIA
Is your money safe?
Is your money safe?
BCI officer who was killed in action
Then and now: North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation