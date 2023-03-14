Southwest Central Regional Science and Engineering Fair held at new Gateway to Science Building

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On Tuesday students from all over North Dakota met at Gateway to Science to compete at the regional science fair.

Some students like Jada Bonogofsky from Flasher spent ten months researching their project, in preparation for the competition. Her hard work paid off with a first-place award.

“Participating in the science fair has opened up so many doors for me. That I cannot imagine what it’s done for others as well. It just means the world to be able to be here, to have the support of the community,” said Bonogofsky.

Students who qualify will then move on to state and after that, winners will advance to nationals. This year some of the prizes students were eligible for ranged from laptops to scholarships for college. Students from ten schools competed in the event.

