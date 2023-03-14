“Not Guilty:” Donald Cooper, Jr. acquitted on all four charges

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A jury acquitted 30-year-old Donald Cooper, Jr., Tuesday of all charges he faced in a Jan. 2020 shooting in Minot.

After two days of deliberation, the jury returned not guilty verdicts to AA-felony accomplice to murder, A-felony attempted murder, and C-felonies of reckless endangerment and terrorizing.

Investigators claimed Cooper was in a vehicle that pursued, and fired at, another vehicle driven by 29-year-old Dominick Stephens, the morning of Jan. 12, 2020. The state medical examiner said Stephens died due to a gunshot wound that caused him to bleed out internally.

Cooper took the stand in his own defense Monday, testifying that he was not in the car at the time of the incident, and had been let off at a Minot hotel earlier in the evening. The state disputed Cooper’s version of events with his hotel checkout time.

Two other men, Marcus Lee and Michael Dennis II, are serving prison sentences for their role in the incident after striking plea deals.

Cooper, a native of Milwaukee, is still serving a 25-year sentence himself on two counts of second-degree reckless homicide. State prosecutors in Wisconsin said Cooper caused a crash in Milwaukee in April 2020 while fleeing from federal agents, leading to the deaths of two people.

Cooper is also still facing a B-misdemeanor simple assault charge after prosecutors said he assaulted a fellow inmate at the Ward County Jail. The state called for a flat 30-day sentence, but Cooper elected to move forward with the case.

