Monitoring gas meter and furnace vents during the winter season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Snowfall totals in our area have almost reached a record. With all the snow, people are encouraged to monitor utility equipment.

Montana-Dakota Utilities is asking customers to check their natural gas meter and furnace vent areas. The buildup of snow and ice can cause a hazardous situation.

“Just keep an eye on those meters and vents, and don’t take a hard shovel to the area, that could do some damage as well. It’s kind of shovel up to and just hand remove the rest that’s around the meter and regulator. That will give it the air and space it needs to operate properly,” said Mark Hanson, Senior Public Relations Representative, MDU Resources Group.

MDU has not received any calls so far regarding this issue.

