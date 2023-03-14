Marauders Hockey Chasing 3-Peat

U-Mary hockey
U-Mary hockey(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The University of Mary hockey team left Tuesday for Massachusetts. It’s where the Marauders will be stalking their third-straight national hockey championship. U-Mary has won back-to-back ACHA Division-II titles, and the program would like one more before making the full-time transition into the Division-I side of the ACHA.

The Marauder played 13 D-1 games this season to help them get ready for it.

“We had the toughest schedule in the nation at the D-II level so to come out and be where we’re at and being on the verge of setting a school record for wins I’m extremely happy about that and we got a couple of wins that maybe everybody, you know, thinks on paper you shouldn’t get,” said U-Mary Head Coach Dan Huntley.

The Marauders beat three D-I Top-10 ranked teams this season.

U-Mary enters the national tournament as the number-1 ranked team in the country.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Seibel, 46
Arrest warrant issued for former ND official
Williams County missing person case resumes
10-year-old missing person case in Williams County revived
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Arson arrest
Arrest made in Adams County arson
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Death penalty no longer on the table for convicted killer of ND college student

Latest News

Shiloh Christian - Region Five Champs
Shiloh Christian - Region Five Champs
According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California, law enforcement...
1 million fentanyl pills seized, 3 arrested in massive drug bust
KFYR - First News At Noon - Weather 3/14/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 3/14/2023
Dawson Rouse
Bismarck man enters plea agreement for raping minors