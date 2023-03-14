Inflation Rate slows down during the month of February, prices still high

Inflation slowed in January 2023.
Inflation slowed in January 2023.(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Mar. 14, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Inflation continues to impact many people in the United States. It affects food, gas, rent and homes.

The federal government announced Tuesday that the consumer inflation rate has slowed to 6% last month. In January it was 6.4%. This comes as the feds announced new interest rate hikes last week.

“I think our food is extremely high priced. Fuel and energy costs are extremely high, whether it be heating fuel or gasoline,” said Dean Goetz of Bismarck.

“I go to the store and I can find out that what I bought back in November is costing quite a pretty penny more,” said Mark Horning of Bismarck.

To find information on inflation, you can visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics website by clicking here.

