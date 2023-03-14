Death penalty no longer on the table for convicted killer of ND college student

Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.
Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.(AP)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - The United States Attorney’s Office is no longer seeking the death penalty for Alfonso Rodriguez Jr., the man convicted in the 2003 slaying of a North Dakota college student.

For roughly two decades Rodriguez has been on death row in a federal prison. He was convicted of killing Dru Sjodin, a Minnesota woman enrolled at Univeristy of North Dakota after she was abducted from a Grand Forks mall parking lot.

U.S. Attorney Mac Schneider announced the decision to withdraw the death penalty in the case saying the directive has “changed how the United States Attorney’s Office will proceed with this case,” but “what will not change is that Mr. Rodriguez will draw his last breath in federal prison.”

He said the department wishes the family of the victim the greatest measure of peace possible.

Rodriguez was originally sentenced to death after a jury found him guilty of the crime in 2007. The judge reversed his decision on the grounds that his defense attorneys were ineffective by not challenging the medical examiner’s report, leading to a second sentencing.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troy Seibel, 46
Arrest warrant issued for former ND official
Williams County missing person case resumes
10-year-old missing person case in Williams County revived
Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
Arson arrest
Arrest made in Adams County arson
Kevin Cramer met with Air Force General Anthony Cotton
Cramer speaks on runway space for B-52′s in ND

Latest News

Impact of recent moisture on soil
Taking care of animals amid calving season
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame
Two new inductees into the North Dakota Agriculture Hall of Fame
Williston Audit
Another audit scheduled into Williston Basin School District #7 finances