Bismarck man enters plea agreement for raping minors

Dawson Rouse
Dawson Rouse(KFYR)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 14, 2023 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man serving 30 years in federal prison for multiple sex crimes against children has entered a conditional guilty plea to additional state charges.

Dawson Rouse, 24, pleaded guilty last Feb. to 15 federal charges, including charges for raping minors. When the federal case wrapped up, the state filed nine more charges against Rouse. Prosecutors claim he used social media to meet minors and harassed them until they sent him nude photos, videos, or met with him.

Monday in district court, Rouse pleaded guilty to four counts of raping minors, three counts of corruption of minors, and one count of solicitation of a minor. Under the plea agreement, Rouse will be allowed to appeal and withdraw guilty pleas if he succeeds on appeal.

Judge Lindsey Nieuwsma has ordered a presentence investigation be completed before she sentences Rouse.

Rouse could face up to 20 years in prison on five of his state charges.

