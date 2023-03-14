Arrest made in Adams County arson

HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) - The Adam’s County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the suspected arson of a deputy’s home.

Zachary Mayo was taken into custody for the March 3 fire. The department asked the public for home surveillance video to aid in the investigation.

Investigators say Mayo was seen in the immediate vicinity of the home of Deputy Jeff Gooss through area security cameras.

Mayo was hired to work at the home and court records show he had a lengthy history with Gooss.

Sheriff Jordan Fischer says he believes it was a targeted attack due to the department’s zero-tolerance drug stance.

Mayo faces three felony counts.

Damage to the home was isolated to one room.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.