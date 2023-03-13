More North Dakotans are looking to get away

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Spring break is this week for many schools and universities. A new AAA survey found that 23% of North Dakotans are planning to go on a spring break vacation.

AAA also says the demand for travel is higher overall for the year. The survey also found that 81% of North Dakotans are planning to travel this year. With higher demand comes higher prices. AAA says prices for hotels and flights are up nearly 30%.

It’s recommended to plan your trips early. Traveling to less popular destinations could provide more availability for hotels and flights or even help save you a few bucks. If you haven’t already booked your spring break vacation, you may run into limited capacity at hotels or fewer flight choices. AAA says you may want to think about other travel options.

“What we recommend is looking locally or regionally. Perhaps, putting the family in the car and driving someplace across North Dakota, taking in some of the sights,” said Gene LaDoucer, the director of public affairs for AAA.

AAA says gas prices are down 50 cents compared to this time last year.

Popular destinations of travel for North Dakotans include Florida, California, Mexico, Hawaii, and the Caribbean. European vacations are also becoming more popular than before, according to AAA.

