Mandan man to serve six years for distribution of explicit images of children

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A U.S. District Judge sentenced a Mandan man to six years in prison for distributing exploitative and sexual images of children.

The FBI arrested Jacob Demarais, 37, in June 2021. They said Demarais engaged with and sent photos to an undercover agent in a known online child pornography group. Upon search, agents say they found more than 3,000 explicit images of children on Demarais’ phones and laptop. The affidavit reports two of the phones seized had been issued to Demarais by his employer.

In addition to prison time, Thursday Judge Daniel Traynor ordered Demarais to pay more than $41,000 in restitution and serve 15 years on supervised release.

