HB 1255 passes Senate, now goes back to the House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Senate voted on House Bill 1255 which moves to update sections of North Dakota law relating to the definition of milk.

The updated change would define milk as the lacteal secretion, practically free of colostrum, obtained by the milking of a healthy-hooved animal.

“We are just updating the language. In the dairy section about milk, we just thought it was prudent to have a practical, modern definition of what milk is,” said Senator Randy Lemm, R-Hillsboro.

The bill passed 26-21. It now heads back to the house for a further vote.

