HB 1255 passes Senate, now goes back to the House

HB 1255 passes Senate
HB 1255 passes Senate(KFYR)
By Justin Gick
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -The Senate voted on House Bill 1255 which moves to update sections of North Dakota law relating to the definition of milk.

The updated change would define milk as the lacteal secretion, practically free of colostrum, obtained by the milking of a healthy-hooved animal.

“We are just updating the language. In the dairy section about milk, we just thought it was prudent to have a practical, modern definition of what milk is,” said Senator Randy Lemm, R-Hillsboro.

The bill passed 26-21. It now heads back to the house for a further vote.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert, 89, and Loveda, 92, Proctor were found dead near a vehicle stuck on a minimum...
Elderly couple missing for months found dead in Nebraska
(Source: MGN)
UPDATE: I-94 reopens after blizzard
Bismarck Public Works plans for when the snow begins to melt
ND fossils Almont collection
Thousands of North Dakota fossils return home
Logan Nissley wins North Dakota Miss Basketball
Logan Nissley wins 2023 North Dakota Miss Basketball

Latest News

File
HB 1176 passes Senate, goes back to House
Cooper Jones, new U-Mary A.D.
Cooper Jones - New U-Mary A.D.
Troy Seibel, 46
Arrest warrant issued for former ND official
KFYR - First News At Noon - Weather 3/13/2023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 3/13/2023