HB 1176 passes Senate, goes back to House

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you adopted a child in North Dakota, you may be eligible for a tax credit.

The Senate voted on House Bill 1176 which would entitle a taxpayer to a credit against the income tax liability. The credit would be equal to 10% of the federal adoption credit. The tax credit would fall under a certain amount.

“The credit will generally not be more than $1,489 since $14,890 is the maximum per child federal credit that is allowed,” said Senator Jeff Magrum, R-Hazelton.

The bill passed 45-2 and now heads back to the House.

