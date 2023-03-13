Donald Cooper, Jr. testifies in own defense, case goes to jury

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The case of a man charged with accomplice to murder in a Jan. 2020 fatal shooting is now in the hands of a jury.

Donald Cooper, Jr. took the stand in his own defense Monday morning.

Cooper faces four charges, including accomplice to murder, in the death of Dominick Stephens.

In his testimony, Cooper claimed he was dropped off at a Minot hotel before the shooting took place.

On cross examination, the state questioned the timeline of the events, including hotel checkout times.

The state and defense provided closing arguments before the case was given to the jury.

Your News Leader will update when a verdict is in.

