10-year-old missing person case in Williams County revived

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Williams County detectives are continuing a 10-year-old investigation into a missing person, hoping new technology will help solve the case.

Authorities say Jose “Joe” Christopher Lee went missing on June 2, 2013. His vehicle was abandoned on the County Road 6, with his cellphone inside the vehicle.

Law enforcement at the time used cadaver dogs, a plane, sonar, and rescue divers to search the area and only found personal items believed to be Lee’s. Law enforcement did not specify the new technology that will be used in the investigation, but are hoping new public outlets for sharing information to police will also help bring to light new details.

Anyone with information is asked to call 577-7700 or text NDWILLIAMS to 847411.

