Tax season is here, and the deadline to file is approaching

(AP)
By Justin Gick
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The federal income tax filing date is quickly approaching with about a month to go. If you haven’t thought about doing this, accountants say now is a good time to get started.

It’s everyone’s favorite time of the year... well, maybe not. People across North Dakota are preparing for the income tax filing deadline. At the state tax commissioner’s office, they have been receiving lots of returns.

“We have received about 161,000 returns, which is tracking just ahead of last year, but well on our way,” said Brian Kroshus, North Dakota tax commissioner.

Accountants in the area have been busy helping clients meet the filing deadline. The office of Schmitz-Holmstrom serves about 2,900 tax clients between their Bismarck and Hazen offices. In order to complete your taxes, accountants say they need to have certain forms.

“We need any 1099s they have received for interests or dividends or stock sales. We need their W-2s. If they are invested in partnerships, we need their K-1,” said Michael Schmitz, managing partner at Schmitz-Holmstrom.

The state tax office receives 90% of filings electronically.

“The overwhelming percentage or number of returns have been received electronically. That number continues to grow from year to year. It’s good. I think it’s a great option for the taxpayer to take advantage of,” said Kroshus.

Accountants say it is important to complete your taxes on time.

“You may have a refund coming, so that may be a reason to file all by itself. If you don’t file, the IRS and ultimately the state of North Dakota will just make assumptions,” said Schmitz.

The deadline to file taxes April 18.

The state suggests filing electronically as it helps with the security of the return, the timeliness, and being able to get that refund back quickly.

