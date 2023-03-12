North Dakota’s gas tax and the way it benefits motorists

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state gas tax was established back in 1919 and has increased throughout the years. But you may wonder where does the money go? And why is the funding important to the state and motorists?

Last week, Governor Doug Burgum held a news conference highlighting the tax contributions the energy sector makes to the state’s economy.

“Taxes and royalties paid by our industry support our state significantly. In infrastructure, schools, community, tax relief, and of course the Legacy Fund,” said Governor Doug Burgum, R-North Dakota.

Burgum says the oil and gas industry creates nearly 50,000 jobs and provides $3.8 billion in state and local tax revenues in 2021. Drilling leases and extraction taxes are not the only way oil money benefits the state. North Dakota’s fuel tax of 23 cents per gallon funds many motor vehicle related expenses.

“State revenues fund the maintenance activities on the side of the roads, so when you see folks patching holes, filing cracks, mowing the ditches, and most significantly snow and ice control,” said Shannon Sauer, chief financial officer with the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

North Dakota initiated a gas tax in 1919. At that time it was $0.0025 a gallon. The rate was increased to $0.04 a gallon in 1939, in 1951 it was $0.05, and in 1978 it was $0.08. The largest gas tax increase occurred in 1983 when the rate jumped from $0.08 to $0.13 per gallon. The last time the gas tax was increased was in 2005 when the legislature hiked it to 23 cents a gallon.

“The legislature has realized that we need to supplement these dollars. But it’s one very tremendous important component, it’s not the only component, but it’s very important. Without it our roads would be in really bad shape,” said Sauer.

The DOT says people who benefit directly from the revenue raised are the traveling public.

California has the highest gas tax in the nation at 68 cents per gallon and Alaska, the lowest at 14 cents. Montana’s gas tax is 33 cents a gallon and South Dakota at 28. The federal gas tax is 18.4 cents a gallon.

