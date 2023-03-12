ND Game and Fish and UND studying wild turkeys by trapping, tracking and relocating

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment of North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson explains why the Game and Fish Department is trapping and relocating wild turkeys.

Nonnative wild turkeys were introduced to North Dakota in the 1950s. Over the years, little research has been done on turkeys and that’s why the Game and Fish Department has teamed up with University of North Dakota to trap and relocate nuisance birds.

“It’s a two-year field project, five-year total project that we’re doing. We’re looking at moving turkeys and their survival in North Dakota. When we get turkeys come in and we have depredation, you know, on winters like this year got a lot of snow. A lot of times they’ll come into haystacks, feed piles, things like that,” said RJ Gross, North Dakota Game and Fish game biologist.

The department uses rocket nets to trap the turkeys at each location. The birds are brought back to the lab where biologists attach leg bands, draw blood, and carefully fit GPS backpacks on each bird.

“With the study we want to move 180 and we want to split them up 90 each winter. That way we can get a good sample size kind of skew more towards the females,” said Gross.

UND Ph.D student Cailey Isaacson will monitor these birds for the next few years.

“We’re actually going to be able to use the department’s aircraft to fly over these birds and pick up their GPS data points. We even have the chance to use some handheld telemetry and possibly a drone to pick up these data points. And these data points are going to be telling us where these birds are moving once they’ve been released, and some birds will actually be left behind on control sites for control comparison so we can compare the movement of the control and the transport birds so we can look at their survival,” said Isaacson.

Nesting data is also a crucial part of this study.

“We want to get nesting dates, all vital rates, because really in North Dakota we just don’t have that,” said Gross.

There is a landowner component to this study as well.

“We’re also going to look at if the landowners are satisfied with the program, just, you know, sit down, ask them a few questions about their opinions on turkeys and opinions on the department’s response to depredation turkeys,” said Gross.

So far this winter, 100 turkeys have been fitted with GPS backpacks and are only released on wildlife management areas that have suitable habitat to support turkeys.

