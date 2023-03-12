Logan Nissley wins 2023 North Dakota Miss Basketball

Logan Nissley wins North Dakota Miss Basketball
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (KFYR) - After a historic four-year career, Century High School’s Logan Nissley is the 2022-2023 North Dakota Miss Basketball. She received 71 points on 10 first-place votes. Her teammate Bergan Kinnebrew finished second in the voting with four first-place votes, equating to 47 points.

In four varsity seasons with the Patriots, Nissley averaged 21.2 points per game, 7.8 rebounds per game, and 4.2 steals per game. She finished with 1,664 career points, the most in Century history.

Other accolades during Nissley’s high school career include:

  • Three-time Gatorade North Dakota Player of the Year
  • 2021 State Champion
  • 2022-2023 North Dakota Senior Athlete of the Year
  • Two-time First Team All-State Selection
  • ESPN Top-100 player in class of 2023
  • 2023 McDonald’s All-America Game finalist

Logan Nissley is the second Miss Basketball award-winner from Century, the other being Hannah Larson in 2013.

Nissley’s basketball career is far from over. She’ll be taking her talents to Lincoln, Nebraska to play for the Nebraska Cornhuskers beginning this fall.

