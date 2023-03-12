Cramer speaks on runway space for B-52′s in ND

WASHINGTON (KFYR) - Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) referenced what he called an important benefit the Air Force Bases in North Dakota have during a Senate hearing last week.

Cramer spoke to U.S. strategic command about the runway space needed to accommodate B-52 bombers.

He referenced that there used to be six bases with enough room between Montana and Michigan, but now only two remain — Minot and Grand Forks.

“How useful would more runway space be for the disbursement of those B-52′s and maybe other large aircraft, especially while we have some of them in tact,” said Cramer.

Cramer also discussed bolstering deterrence programs to protect the nation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.