Cramer speaks on runway space for B-52′s in ND

By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (KFYR) - Senator Kevin Cramer (R-ND) referenced what he called an important benefit the Air Force Bases in North Dakota have during a Senate hearing last week.

Cramer spoke to U.S. strategic command about the runway space needed to accommodate B-52 bombers.

He referenced that there used to be six bases with enough room between Montana and Michigan, but now only two remain — Minot and Grand Forks.

“How useful would more runway space be for the disbursement of those B-52′s and maybe other large aircraft, especially while we have some of them in tact,” said Cramer.

Cramer also discussed bolstering deterrence programs to protect the nation.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting.
Watford City man killed in crash Friday in McKenzie County
(Source: MGN)
UPDATE: I-94 reopens after blizzard
Prairie Pothole Region
$23 million to go to Prairie Pothole Region in ND and other states
Medical marijuana
North Dakotans with medical marijuana cards will likely soon be able to possess the drug in higher quantities
2023 Boys Class B State Tournament bracket
2023 Boys Class B State Tournament bracket revealed, decades-long droughts end

Latest News

cramer
Cramer speaks on runway space for B-52′s in ND
museum
Badlands Dinosaur Museum preparing for busy summer
ref
Dickinson’s Troy Huber officiates final high school games after 35 years of service
Badlands Dinosaur Museum
Badlands Dinosaur Museum preparing for busy summer