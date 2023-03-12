Canadians traveling to North Dakota over spring break

Canada-U.S. travel
Canada-U.S. travel(KFYR)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (MINOT) – We’re in the midst of spring break and with restrictions loosening up between the U.S. and Canada, some Canadians are taking advantage of international travel.

If you’re visiting Canada for only a few weeks, a valid passport is required but not a tourist visa if you’re staying under 180 days.

The exchange rate is currently 1 Canadian dollar per 72 U.S. cents.

It took Linda Henderson two and a half hours to drive from Estevan, Saskatchewan. She had her own reasons for visiting North Dakota.

“It’s just a little variety, a different place to come, so it’s like a little holiday out of Canada,” said Henderson.

Canada lifted some of its COVID border restrictions in October, easing travel between the countries.

According to Statista, before the pandemic, the number of tourists who visited Canada from the U.S. was 15 million.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting.
Watford City man killed in crash Friday in McKenzie County
(Source: MGN)
UPDATE: I-94 reopens after blizzard
Prairie Pothole Region
$23 million to go to Prairie Pothole Region in ND and other states
Medical marijuana
North Dakotans with medical marijuana cards will likely soon be able to possess the drug in higher quantities
2023 Boys Class B State Tournament bracket
2023 Boys Class B State Tournament bracket revealed, decades-long droughts end

Latest News

Troy Huber
Dickinson’s Troy Huber officiates final high school games after 35 years of service
ND fossils Almont collection
Thousands of North Dakota fossils return home
books and robots
Minot Public Library offers less conventional items for checkout
school breakfast week
Mandan public elementary schools celebrate national school breakfast week