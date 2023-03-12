Canadians traveling to North Dakota over spring break

MINOT, N.D. (MINOT) – We’re in the midst of spring break and with restrictions loosening up between the U.S. and Canada, some Canadians are taking advantage of international travel.

If you’re visiting Canada for only a few weeks, a valid passport is required but not a tourist visa if you’re staying under 180 days.

The exchange rate is currently 1 Canadian dollar per 72 U.S. cents.

It took Linda Henderson two and a half hours to drive from Estevan, Saskatchewan. She had her own reasons for visiting North Dakota.

“It’s just a little variety, a different place to come, so it’s like a little holiday out of Canada,” said Henderson.

Canada lifted some of its COVID border restrictions in October, easing travel between the countries.

According to Statista, before the pandemic, the number of tourists who visited Canada from the U.S. was 15 million.

