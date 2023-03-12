BSC offers training to help people get jobs in oil industry

Bakken oilfield worker
Bakken oilfield worker(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 10:35 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - BSC is offering free two-week training to help people get jobs and become interested in the oil industry.

The first session is March 20 through March 31 and would last about eight hours a day.

After students finish, they get a certificate to help them get entry-level employment or to pursue a career in oil or gas.

“A laborer, floor handler or roustabout, the oil production, the state of North Dakota is really locked in, and so we want to help create the economy for our state by building a workforce to really train those individuals that can grow oil and gas in the state of North Dakota,” said Alicia Uhde, polytechnic program outreach director.

The available jobs would be in western North Dakota where there are many open positions in this field.

North Dakota Job Service reports data that oil and gas roustabout jobs are some of the fastest growing career opportunities.

For more information, click here.

