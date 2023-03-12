Bismarck Public Works plans for when the snow begins to melt

By Bella Kraft
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 9:26 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Spring definitely seems far away considering all the snow this week, but the Bismarck Public Works Department is already putting plans in place to clear the streets when the snow melts.

The department will start clearing gutters and runoff drains to ensure the melt will be swept away. Workers anticipate above average snowfall this year will create an influx of water in the drainage system.

“When it melts, we will be stuck with another challenge of getting inlets opened up and gutters and stuff like that. So, as that time happens we will be in there trying to get gutter lines opened up so water drains out,” said Chris Schiermeister, crew leader.

The average snowfall in a season for Bismarck is 50.5 inches, and this season so far we’ve received more than 92 inches.

