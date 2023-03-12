Bill passes to classify ND Highway 91 in Harvey as the shortest highway in the state

ND Highway 91
ND Highway 91(Standard Highway Signs)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 11, 2023 at 8:17 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Do you know what the unofficial shortest highway in North Dakota is? How long would you guess it is? Five miles? Ten miles? Try a quarter mile.

Highway 91 runs from Highway 52 to Highway 3 on the west side of Harvey. To be specific, it’s 0.2842 miles long, which is just a few steps longer than a quarter mile. And now, Harvey city leaders are hoping to officially make it the state’s shortest highway.

”The request for this legislation comes from city officials in Harvey who are exploring ideas for developing a mini tourist attraction. Perhaps a ‘91 Fun Run?’ Or a ‘Mini Harvey Marathon?’” said Representative LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo.

The bill passed by a vote of 85-2. Next, it heads to the Governor Burgum’s desk.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kentucky State Police are investigating a trooper-involved shooting.
Watford City man killed in crash Friday in McKenzie County
Bismarck police car
Bismarck police officer on administrative leave during excessive force investigation
Jennifer Hawkins was arrested for allegedly having a sexual relationship with a student.
Coach had sex with student ‘over 300 times,’ court documents say
2023 Boys Class B State Tournament bracket
2023 Boys Class B State Tournament bracket revealed, decades-long droughts end
Mary, Rustin and Randy Medewald
Bigger than basketball: Mandan high school player signs post-game interview for his parents

Latest News

super a tourney
6PM Sportscast 3/11/23
nd gas tax
North Dakota’s gas tax and the way it benefits motorists
Tax season is here, and the deadline to file is approaching
ND Gas Tax
North Dakota’s gas tax and the way it benefits motorists