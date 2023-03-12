Bill passes to classify ND Highway 91 in Harvey as the shortest highway in the state

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Do you know what the unofficial shortest highway in North Dakota is? How long would you guess it is? Five miles? Ten miles? Try a quarter mile.

Highway 91 runs from Highway 52 to Highway 3 on the west side of Harvey. To be specific, it’s 0.2842 miles long, which is just a few steps longer than a quarter mile. And now, Harvey city leaders are hoping to officially make it the state’s shortest highway.

”The request for this legislation comes from city officials in Harvey who are exploring ideas for developing a mini tourist attraction. Perhaps a ‘91 Fun Run?’ Or a ‘Mini Harvey Marathon?’” said Representative LaurieBeth Hager, D-Fargo.

The bill passed by a vote of 85-2. Next, it heads to the Governor Burgum’s desk.

