Badlands Dinosaur Museum preparing for busy summer

By Sara Berlinger
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Dickinson’s Dinosaur Museum’s curator says even in the dead of winter, they’re gearing up for a busy summer season.

Dr. Denver Fowler says they have started putting field crews together for when they dig up new dinosaurs.

Fowler says they will start in June and dig through August.

Right now, staff are cleaning bones that will hopefully be on display in several weeks.

He says they have discovered some rare skeletons in Montana that they’re looking forward to going back for more.

“Find some new things to have on display and also follow up on some cool new leads from last year. So Steve just finished up cleaning a beautiful jaw of a horn dinosaur, like a triceratops but smaller, and we’re hoping there will be more of that,” said Dr. Denver Fowler, museum curator.

Fowler encourages people to come visit the museum and see the lab activity first-hand.

