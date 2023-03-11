Watford City man killed in crash Friday in McKenzie County

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) - One man was killed and another seriously hurt in a crash between a pickup truck and a semi shortly after 6:30 p.m. Friday on Highway 85, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Investigators said a pickup truck was headed southbound on Highway 85, roughly five miles south of Williston, when the driver lost control, crossed into the northbound lane, and collided with the semi.

The patrol said the pickup driver, a 29-year-old Watford City man, was tossed from the vehicle, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The semi driver, a 67-year-old man from Bridger, Montana, was taken to the hospital in Williston for serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The semi was hauling a pneumatic sand trailer.

Investigators said road conditions were icy at the time of the crash, and the area was under a no-travel advisory.

The crash remains under investigation.

