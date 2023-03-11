I-94 closed between Glendive, MT and Jamestown, ND; most of ND: ‘no travel advised’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Interstate 94 between Glendive, Montana, and Jamestown, North Dakota, remains closed as of 8:30 a.m. CST Saturday.

U.S. Highway 52 remains closed between Minot and Jamestown.

Numerous other roads are closed, and most of the state remains under a no travel advisory. See travel.dot.nd.gov for details.

ND DOT travel map as of 8:30 a.m. Saturday (ND DOT)

Motorists are not allowed to travel on a closed road due to life-threatening conditions. Motorists should not use their GPS to access secondary roads to avoid road closures. Motorists should be warned that secondary roads could become blocked or impassable due to the significant snowfall and high winds creating severe snow drifts on the highways. Snow drifts are more prevalent at structures and sheltered areas. Vehicles may become stranded and emergency responders may not be able to reach you safely.

For more information on road conditions across North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.

Please be advised that road condition information on 511 and the travel map is updated daily from 5 a.m. until 10 p.m. CST. The road report is based upon the information available to the NDDOT at the time of preparation and is provided solely as a public service. Conditions may vary from those reported.

