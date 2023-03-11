Bismarck Legacy runners compete at New Balance Nationals Indoor Championships

BOSTON, M.A. (KFYR) - Four Bismarck runners are competing against 5,000 of the nation’s best this weekend.

Legacy High School teammates Talen Farland, Nathan Mathern, Dylan McGlothlin and Reece Snow are representing the Central Dakota Resilience track club at the New Balance Nationals Indoor Championships in Boston.

They qualified in the four by 200-meter relay. The boys say the meet is a little out of their comfort zone, but they’re excited to represent North Dakota at such a big meet.

“This is the biggest meet in the nation right now and we’re going to be running against serious competition. It’s exciting for us,” said Mathern.

The team ran the fastest time of the day and finished in first place in the prelims. They beat 40 other teams, made up of some of the fastest high school runners in the nation. They’ll run in the finals Saturday evening.

