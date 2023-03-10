UND to close until Sunday night due to winter storm

UND logo
UND logo(University of North Dakota)
By Bailey Hurley
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota has announced it will close tonight at 10 p.m. on March 10, due to blizzard conditions that could make travel in the region hazardous.

The University plans to reopen at 10 p.m., on Sunday, March 12, to allow campus and city crews time to prepare roadways.

Non-essential personnel should not report to work during the closure. Essential personnel should report to work, as scheduled. If it’s not safe for you to travel, please notify your supervisor.

This closure includes the Wellness Center, the Chester Fritz Library, and Memorial Union. The Chester Fritz Library and Memorial Union will open for normal operations on Monday, March 13.

As always, keep apprised of weather reports in your area and heed any advisories, watches and warnings. UND will continue to monitor the weather and provide further updates, as necessary. Essential personnel should report to work as scheduled.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Basketball finalists
North Dakota Miss Basketball finalists
Mary, Rustin and Randy Medewald
Bigger than basketball: Mandan high school player signs post-game interview for his parents
Amtrak train in Bismarck
Montana group pushing to bring back Amtrak’s North Coast Hiawatha route to service
Tyler Treat
Man arrested in Williston police chase
Lelm, Smith
Mandan man sentenced to five years in federal prison for drugs, weapons charges

Latest News

Minot Police Detective Robbie Sumlin
Lead detective testifies in Minot accomplice to murder trial
Butch Thunderhawk
Native American business owners and artists collaborate to form a new brand
National Guard
ND National Guard holds wildfire training
Construction
Construction to mitigate parts of Souris River dam in high risk for roller effect