UND to close until Sunday night due to winter storm

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The University of North Dakota has announced it will close tonight at 10 p.m. on March 10, due to blizzard conditions that could make travel in the region hazardous.

The University plans to reopen at 10 p.m., on Sunday, March 12, to allow campus and city crews time to prepare roadways.

Non-essential personnel should not report to work during the closure. Essential personnel should report to work, as scheduled. If it’s not safe for you to travel, please notify your supervisor.

This closure includes the Wellness Center, the Chester Fritz Library, and Memorial Union. The Chester Fritz Library and Memorial Union will open for normal operations on Monday, March 13.

As always, keep apprised of weather reports in your area and heed any advisories, watches and warnings. UND will continue to monitor the weather and provide further updates, as necessary. Essential personnel should report to work as scheduled.

