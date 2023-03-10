Trial may not happen for Bismarck man accused of sex crimes against minors

Dawson Rouse
Dawson Rouse(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man serving 30 years in federal prison for multiple sex crimes against children asked to change his plea on additional charges filed by the state.

Prosecutors say an investigation that began in 2020 revealed 23-year-old Dawson Rouse used social media to meet minors and harassed them until they sent nude photos, videos, or met with him.

He entered a plea agreement in Feb. 2022 in federal court for crimes, including raping minors. The state filed nine additional charges against Rouse in Burleigh County in June 2022. Rouse entered a not guilty plea in Dec. 2022.

Friday, at a final disposition conference in district court, Rouse asked to change his plea for multiple counts of GSI, solicitation of a minor, and corruption of minors.

He’s scheduled to change his plea March 13, the day before he was originally scheduled to head to trial.

