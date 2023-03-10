Thursday night games at Super-A

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Super-A State Basketball Tournament

GIRLS

GF Red River-50, Minot- 43

There will not be back-to-back champions in Class-A girls basketball. Grand Forks Red River beat Minot 50-43.

The Roughriders outscored the Majettes 28-20 in the second half. The ‘Riders forced 10 more steals than they allowed which helped lead to the win.

Jocelyn Schiller led GFRR with 21-points.

LeeLee Bell of Minot led all scorers with 22-points.

West Fargo-65, Bismarck-59

It will be an all EDC semi-final in the second girls game on Friday. West Fargo advanced with a 65-59 win over Bismarck High.

Miriley Simon led the way for the Packers. She had a game-high 26-points.

The Demons were led in scoring by Paige Breuer with 17-points.

BOYS

Century-77 , Fargo Shanley-45

The only undefeated team in Class-A is the Century boys. The Patriots built a 45-16 halftime lead and they never looked back.

The Patriots balanced offensive attack was in play once again. Isaiah Schafer led with 17-points, but William Ware, Ryan Erickson, Tyler Birst and Anthony Doppler were all double figure scorers.

Century also out rebounded the Deacons 34-22.

Fargo North-82, Legacy-80

Century’s semi-final opponent with be the Spartans from Fargo North. They beat Legacy by two points, 82-80.

Jeremiah Sem led all scorers with 26-points, but his brother Matthew was right behind with 23-points.

The Sabers got 23-points from Jaxon Kellogg and 21 from Brayden Weidner but in the end the Spartans moved into the championship bracket.

