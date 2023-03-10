Snow limits downtown parking

By Bella Kraft
Published: Mar. 9, 2023 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -With more than 85 inches of snow, life has been difficult this winter, from constant shoveling to deciding how many layers to wear.

One thing many residents of Bismarck and Mandan say is snow fun is finding parking downtown.

The challenge the public works department faces is clearing snow when there are cars out on the street.

Another problem is space to put the snow, with huge piles on the curbsides it can be difficult for shoppers to find their way into stores from the street.

“It is probably one of the number one complaints that we’re hearing. For one thing, when the city clears off the street up to the curb and then we have snow on the sidewalk, where do you put the snow? What do you do with it? So that’s been a challenge. So, you have to leave it out there in piles,” said Patti Regan, executive director of Aid Inc.

The snowiest season on record in Bismarck is 101 inches of snow.

