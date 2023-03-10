North Dakotans with medical marijuana cards will likely soon be able to possess the drug in higher quantities

Medical marijuana
Medical marijuana(Cordell Wright)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakotans with medical marijuana cards will likely soon be able to possess the drug in higher quantities.

The House of Representatives passed SB 2068, which increases the amount of THC patients can purchase over a 30-day period. Now, the limit is 4,000 milligrams. The bill would increase the limit to 6,000 milligrams.

“North Dakota is on the very low – if not the lowest end possible – in regards to the amount that registered, qualified patients can buy over a 30-day period,” said Jason Wall, state Medical Marijuana Director.

There are fewer than 10,000 medical marijuana patients in North Dakota. There are eight dispensaries statewide.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Basketball finalists
North Dakota Miss Basketball finalists
Mary, Rustin and Randy Medewald
Bigger than basketball: Mandan high school player signs post-game interview for his parents
Amtrak train in Bismarck
Montana group pushing to bring back Amtrak’s North Coast Hiawatha route to service
Lelm, Smith
Mandan man sentenced to five years in federal prison for drugs, weapons charges
Tyler Treat
Man arrested in Williston police chase

Latest News

Minot Police Detective Robbie Sumlin
Lead detective testifies in Minot accomplice to murder trial
Butch Thunderhawk
Native American business owners and artists collaborate to form a new brand
National Guard
ND National Guard holds wildfire training
Construction
Construction to mitigate parts of Souris River dam in high risk for roller effect
Minot blizzard prep
Minot snow crews get ready for weekend blizzard