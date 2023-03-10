ND Senate advances school safety bill

School safety bill
School safety bill
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota is about to find out a whole lot more about school safety.

The State Senate sent HB 1337 to the Governor’s desk this week. It would require schools to provide reports to the superintendent about what safety measures they’re taking and how much money they spend on such measures each school year.

“Passage of HB 1337 will require school safety reports that will provide the Legislature with information we need to determine if there are deficiencies and if additional safety measures may be required,” said Senator Cole Conley, R-Jamestown.

The bill was amended from its original form. When it was first introduced, it was intended to incentivize K-12 schools to allow concealed carry on their campuses. The Senate is considering another study which would identify all the places it might be possible to expand concealed carry in the future.

