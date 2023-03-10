Minot snow crews get ready for weekend blizzard

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A blizzard warning has been issued for the Minot area, and the snow removal equipment is ready.

Jason Sorenson, Minot Assistant Public Works director, said the city has a snow removal plan for this weekend’s storm.

Once snow falls, they begin sprinkling a sand-salt mixture at intersections and depending on the amount of snowfall, they may use salt brine.

When snow on the ground exceeds three to four inches, they start blading.

“That’s where we concentrate, making sure we concentrate on all those emergency routes: the hills, around schools. Those are kind of our priorities,” said Sorenson.

Once those spots clear, they then focus on residential streets.

Sorenson said most of the highways are cleared by the North Dakota DOT.

