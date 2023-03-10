Minot snow crews get ready for weekend blizzard

Minot blizzard prep
Minot blizzard prep(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A blizzard warning has been issued for the Minot area, and the snow removal equipment is ready.

Jason Sorenson, Minot Assistant Public Works director, said the city has a snow removal plan for this weekend’s storm.

Once snow falls, they begin sprinkling a sand-salt mixture at intersections and depending on the amount of snowfall, they may use salt brine.

When snow on the ground exceeds three to four inches, they start blading.

“That’s where we concentrate, making sure we concentrate on all those emergency routes: the hills, around schools. Those are kind of our priorities,” said Sorenson.

Once those spots clear, they then focus on residential streets.

Sorenson said most of the highways are cleared by the North Dakota DOT.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Basketball finalists
North Dakota Miss Basketball finalists
Mary, Rustin and Randy Medewald
Bigger than basketball: Mandan high school player signs post-game interview for his parents
Amtrak train in Bismarck
Montana group pushing to bring back Amtrak’s North Coast Hiawatha route to service
Lelm, Smith
Mandan man sentenced to five years in federal prison for drugs, weapons charges
Tyler Treat
Man arrested in Williston police chase

Latest News

Minot Police Detective Robbie Sumlin
Lead detective testifies in Minot accomplice to murder trial
Butch Thunderhawk
Native American business owners and artists collaborate to form a new brand
National Guard
ND National Guard holds wildfire training
Construction
Construction to mitigate parts of Souris River dam in high risk for roller effect