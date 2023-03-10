Mandan man enters guilty plea for sex crimes against children

Trevor Duenas
Trevor Duenas(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 11:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man has pleaded guilty to sex crimes against children.

A federal grand jury indicted Trevor Duenas, 21, on a distribution of child sexual exploitation material charge. Investigators say they found Duenas with 700 explicit videos and pictures of children ages six to 16 on his phone and say he uploaded the material online.

Duenas pleaded guilty to the crimes last week.

He’s set to be sentenced in June. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Miss Basketball finalists
North Dakota Miss Basketball finalists
Mary, Rustin and Randy Medewald
Bigger than basketball: Mandan high school player signs post-game interview for his parents
Lelm, Smith
Mandan man sentenced to five years in federal prison for drugs, weapons charges
Amtrak train in Bismarck
Montana group pushing to bring back Amtrak’s North Coast Hiawatha route to service
Tyler Treat
Man arrested in Williston police chase

Latest News

Noon Weather 3/10/2023
Impactful storm on its way: noon weather update (Friday, March 10)
Clifford Parisien
Bismarck man pleads guilty to raping minor
Cooper Stephens trial
3/10/2023 UPDATE RE: Witness refuses to testify in murder trial in Minot
Super-A State Tournament
Thursday night games at Super-A