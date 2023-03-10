Mandan man enters guilty plea for sex crimes against children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man has pleaded guilty to sex crimes against children.

A federal grand jury indicted Trevor Duenas, 21, on a distribution of child sexual exploitation material charge. Investigators say they found Duenas with 700 explicit videos and pictures of children ages six to 16 on his phone and say he uploaded the material online.

Duenas pleaded guilty to the crimes last week.

He’s set to be sentenced in June. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

