Lead detective testifies in Minot accomplice to murder trial

Minot Police Detective Robbie Sumlin
Minot Police Detective Robbie Sumlin(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – The lead investigator in a Minot murder case testified Friday for the state.

Minot Police Detective Robbie Sumlin explained the events of the early morning hours of Jan. 12, 2020.

During a lengthy testimony that featured dozens of objections from both sides, Sumlin broke down surveillance footage the state claims show the vehicle Donald Cooper, Jr. was in, pursuing—and firing at—the vehicle Dominick Stephens was driving, before Stephens crashed into a statue on the Minot State campus.

“Started in the area of 21st and 16th Street NW, over by North Hill Marketplace. Went down 20th Avenue to Terrace Drive, kind of make a loop. Went down to 13th Street NW. Then went eastbound on 11th Avenue NW. And ultimately that’s where Stephen’s vehicle ended up crashing, and the Ford Focus turned off,” Sumlin told the jury.

Cooper, who faces four charges in the Stephens’ death, faces the possibility of life in prison without parole if convicted on the AA-felony accomplice to murder charge.

The state rested its case after Sumlin’s testimony. The defense will have its chance to call witnesses before closing arguments.

The trial resumes Monday morning.

Your News Leader will have more on Friday’s testimony on KMOT First News at 6 and 10.

