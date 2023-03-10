How is that New Year’s Resolution coming? Time to re-commit!

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We are 69 days into 2023, and according to Forbes, only 14 percent of us have held on to New Year’s Resolutions we made back in January.

Even though the crowds and classes at some gyms may have thinned out, it’s not too late to re-commit to the goals planned for 2023. Personal trainers say they are seeing a slump in members coming through the doors compared to their rush in January but if you’ve gotten off track or simply forgotten about resolutions the good news is, it’s never too late to start again.

“Just don’t feel like a New Year’s Resolution is something you can only start at the beginning of the New Year; you can pick anytime and if you fall off the wagon get back on. Ask for help, reach out to somebody, even just a friend,” said Angela Petron, operations manager at Verge Fitness.

Angela Petron says meeting with a fitness professional to evaluate your goals and to make sure they are realistic in timelines and volume, and for accountability, is another way to stack the odds in your favor of reaching goals. She says just showing up to the gym, even if it’s for 20 minutes can help build a strong base for building healthy habits.

