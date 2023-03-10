Federal interest rates on the rise

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Interest rates impact many things from mortgages to car loans. If you plan on making a major purchase this year, financial advisors say you may be paying more for those items.

On Tuesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Jeremy Powell said that interest rates are expected to climb higher than originally anticipated. Although we do not know when this will take place, the action will impact spending.

“There are certain things you have to have. You have to have food and fuel; those are the drivers of inflation. You also need rent, pay your rent and mortgage, and those things are affected by interest rates,” said Senator Kevin Cramer, R-North Dakota.

An interest rate is the amount charged for a loan or purchase made on credit. These rates affect everything from real estate to car loans. Financial advisors say the higher the interest rate, the less buying power you have. Financial advisors have advice if you’re thinking about a major purchase.

“You really have to evaluate your budget at times like this, for example people that are looking at buying and borrowing money, things just got a lot tighter,” said David Wald, Financial Advisor/Managing Partner, Securian Financial.

And what if we keep seeing interest rates continuing to increase?

“The cost of everything is going to be high, particularly if you have to buy an automobile, if you have a home mortgage, or for that matter if you rent because your landlord is having to pay more for that money,” said Cramer.

You may be asking yourself why is the government doing this?

“They are trying to tighten that monetary supply so there is not as much money out there to buy as many things and by doing that, it’s supply and demand. Prices then start coming down, so they want it to be tough for people,” said Wald.

The Federal Reserve Chairman did not say when these new interest rates will take effect. Meetings and research will need to be conducted.

To learn more about another potential interest rate hike you can visit the federal reserve board’s website at federal reserve dot gov.

