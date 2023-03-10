Construction to mitigate parts of Souris River dam in high risk for roller effect

Construction
Construction(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM CST
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Minot Public Works tractors have been moving rocks and boulders near Minot’s water treatment plant.

Jason Sorenson, Minot Assistant Public Works director, said that’s because North Dakota Department of Water Resources (DWR) did a safety assessment of river dams across the state and says the river dam near 16th Street ranks high in its likelihood of creating a roller effect.

“That’s where we concentrate, making sure we concentrate on all those emergency routes: the hills, around schools. Those are kind of our priorities,” said Sorensen.

At least six spots are medium or high priority.

Similar flood protection construction will begin near Roosevelt Elementary this summer.

The state is covering 75 percent of the cost of the projects.

